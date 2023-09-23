Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Sep 23
    Asian Games

    Arakji-led Lebanon withdraws from Asian Games basketball

    Arakji, Cedars withdraw from Asian Games basketball
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Arakji Gilas Lebanon
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    HANGZHOU – Gilas Pilipinas will have one less potential rival in the 19th Asian Games following the last-minute withdrawal of Lebanon.

    Wael Arakji, Omari Spellman, Amir Saoud, and the rest of the Cedars will no longer compete in the 2023 staging of the quadrennial showcase due to what the team referred to as ‘injuries to its players.’

    See Indian athletes' visa issues spark diplomatic row between New Delhi, Beijing

    Although the Philippines and Lebanon were not grouped together, there was a possibility of the two teams clashing deep in the tournament.

    Hong Kong featuring veteran Duncan Reid, who suited up for the Bay Area Dragons in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last season, will take the place of the Cedars in Group B featuring Chinese Taipei, Mongolia, and defending champion China.

    Wael Arakji

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Gilas Pilipinas on the other hand, is in Group C with Bahrain, Thailand, and Jordan.

    The rest of the groupings have Iran, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates in Group A, and Indonesia, Qatar, South Korea, and Paris Olympics-bound Japan.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again