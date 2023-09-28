Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Sep 28
    Asian Games

    Alex Eala, Niño Alcantara advance to Asiad mixed doubles semis

    Eala quick to bounce back after loss in women's singles
    by Luisa Morales
    4 hours ago
    alex eala asian games tennis
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ALEX Eala plunged back into Asian Games action just hours after losing in the women's singles semifinals, teaming up with Niño Alcantara to beat Thailand’s Luksika Kumkhum and Maximus Jones, 6-4, 6-4, in mixed doubles.

    Just hours after losing a three-hour slugfest against WTA No. 23 Qinwhen Zheng in their women’s singles semifinal, the 18-year-old did her part in the mixed doubles quarterfinals clash to secure one more medal for Team Philippines.

    Eala and Alcantara face Chinese Taipei duo En-shou Liang and Tsung-hao Huang in the semis on Friday.

    Thanks to Eala, the Philippines has now ended a 17-year medal drought in the Asian Games dating back to 2006.

    The Philippines has yet to win gold in the mixed doubles event of the Asian Games. Patricia Yngayo and Federico Deyro won silver back in 1966.

    During the 1-hour, 19-minute contest, Eala and Alcanara fended off tough challenges from the higher-seeded Thai pair.

    In the opening set, things went back-and-forth as the contest was tied, 4-all. But Eala and Alcantara won back-to-back games to take the opener in 37 minutes, 6-4.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

