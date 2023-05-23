Alex Eala to banner Philippine tennis team to Asian Games

TEEN ace Alex Eala is set for a return to the Philippine tennis team at the upcoming 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino confirmed the news on Tuesday as he shared the country’s plans for the Asiad.

“In tennis, I’ve already put the name of Alex, she will play for the individual(gold),” he said on Tuesday in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Ranked No. 262 in the world, Eala is expected to join 2023 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Francis Casey Alcantara and Ruben Gonzales as PH representatives in China.

“Nag-deliver ng gold sa men’s doubles, so definitely the two in individuals, [as well as] Alex. Pwede pa rin pumili si Alex sino gusto niyang katambal sa doubles,” Tolentino said.

Eala turned 18 on Tuesday.

Currently, the teen sensation is preparing for an International Tennis Federation [ITF] tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, where she qualified to the main draw.

In the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Eala brought home a bronze medal for the country.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



