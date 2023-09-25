Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Alex Eala breezes past Sarah Ibrahim Khan in Asiad opener

    Pinay netter completes win in 39 minutes
    by Luisa Morales
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    IT was pure domination for Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala in her Asian Games debut, beating Pakistan’s Sarah Ibrahim Khan, 6-0, 6-0, in Round 2 of the women’s singles tennis tournament on Monday in Hangzhou.

    Eala needed only 39 minutes to dispose of Khanat at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Tennis Centre in her tournament opener after receiving a bye in the first round.

    The 18-year-old Eala, the No. 4 seed, allowed only six points scored on her for the entire match.

    The Filipina hardly broke a sweat as she also had five aces.

    Alex Eala

    Eala looks to replicate her success in the mixed doubles category when she plays with Francis Alcantara on Tuesday.

    In singles, Eala faces either Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Sagandykova or India’s Rutuja Bhosale in the next round.

      Team Philippines is seeking to end a tennis medal drought in the Asiad. Filipino netters last finished on the podium in the regional tournament in 2006.

