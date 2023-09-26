Alex Eala overcomes Indian veteran to reach Final 8 in Asiad

HANGZHOU, China – Tennis Alex Eala survived a marathon first set before beating Rutuja Bhosale of India, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles in the 19th Asian Games at Olympic Sports Stadium.

Eala, 18, needed 72 minutes and a tiebreaker to outlast her 27-year-old rival in a tightly-contested first set that thrilled a small but highly-energized crowd.

But it was a breeze for Eala from there as she set up a Final Eight face-off with Japanese Kyoka Okamura - a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 winner over Savanna Ly-Nguyen.





On paper, Eala holds a slight edge over her Japanese rival owing to her better ranking at No. 192 while Okamura is ranked 223rd. Apart from that, Eala also boasts of four ITF titles against only a quaerterfinal appearance for her rival.

Eala struggled with her serves early, committing 5 double faults against only three aces.

In the second set, she double-faulted only twice as she started to dominate the match, coming through whistling shots behind her double-fisted shots.

Eala advanced to the round-of-16 in style, blanking Sarah Ibrahim Khan of Pakistan, 6-0, 6-0.

Eala is also scheduled to play in mixed doubles with Ruben Gonzales later in the day.

