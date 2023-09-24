A mix of old and new dazzles Asian Games opening ceremony

HANGZHOU – The rich Chinese culture integrated in modern technology ushered the 19th Asian Games that officially kicked off Saturday night behind a dazzling opening ceremony at the packed Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

19th Asian Games opening ceremony

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the warmest applause from the capacity crowd of 80,000 as he walked on stage and joined top dignitaries that included International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

A military parade and cultural performances depicting the Chinese tradition and heritage opened the biggest Asiad ever in history that was delayed for a year owing to China’s strict zero COVID-19 conditions.

“Finally we can gather for the 19th Asian Games,” acting Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) president Raja Randhir Singh told the crowd. “The one year postponement was unprecedented in OCA history.”

The program which lasted for about two hours, was also designed with a digital setup none more typified during the traditional lighting of the cauldron when a huge animated torchbearer helped Olympic swimming champion Wang Shun light up the Asiad flame.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Afghanistan was the first country to come out for the traditional march past of nations, which also featured Team Philippines being led in the stadium by torchbearers Margielyn Didal of skateboarding and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

A scene that warmed the hearts was the ovation given to delegates of Hong Kong, Macao, and Chinese Taipei as they marched their way to the venue.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

As host, China was the last to appear out of the 45 competing countries to the deafening cheers of the home crowd. The host accounted for 886 athletes out of the record 12,457 who will see action in 40 different sports.

Xi later declared open the Games which China is hosting for the third time in 33 years after Beijing (1990) and Guangzhou (2010).

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph