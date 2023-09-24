Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 24
    Asian Games

    A mix of old and new dazzles Asian Games opening ceremony

    PH delegation draws cheers from capacity crowd of 80,000 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Philippine delegation at 19th Asian Games opening ceremony
    The Philippine delegation at the opening ceremony.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANGZHOU – The rich Chinese culture integrated in modern technology ushered the 19th Asian Games that officially kicked off Saturday night behind a dazzling opening ceremony at the packed Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

    19th Asian Games opening ceremony

    Chinese President Xi Jinping received the warmest applause from the capacity crowd of 80,000 as he walked on stage and joined top dignitaries that included International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

    A military parade and cultural performances depicting the Chinese tradition and heritage opened the biggest Asiad ever in history that was delayed for a year owing to China’s strict zero COVID-19 conditions.

    “Finally we can gather for the 19th Asian Games,” acting Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) president Raja Randhir Singh told the crowd. “The one year postponement was unprecedented in OCA history.”

    The program which lasted for about two hours, was also designed with a digital setup none more typified during the traditional lighting of the cauldron when a huge animated torchbearer helped Olympic swimming champion Wang Shun light up the Asiad flame.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Afghanistan was the first country to come out for the traditional march past of nations, which also featured Team Philippines being led in the stadium by torchbearers Margielyn Didal of skateboarding and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

      EJ Obiena Margielyn Didal flag bearers Asian Games

      A scene that warmed the hearts was the ovation given to delegates of Hong Kong, Macao, and Chinese Taipei as they marched their way to the venue.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      As host, China was the last to appear out of the 45 competing countries to the deafening cheers of the home crowd. The host accounted for 886 athletes out of the record 12,457 who will see action in 40 different sports.

      Xi later declared open the Games which China is hosting for the third time in 33 years after Beijing (1990) and Guangzhou (2010).

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Philippine delegation at the opening ceremony.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again