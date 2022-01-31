SPIN.ph spoiled for choice as it hands out 2021 SOTY awards

ON a year when the Philippines was starting to recover from a worldwide pandemic, the country’s sports scene was supposed to just slowly get back on its feet.

Philippine sports personalities ended up not just providing a sense of normalcy, but also making great strides and reaching unprecedented heights.

Continuing to provide a beacon of inspiration for Filipinos a year after COVID-19 struck, our athletes, coaches, and officials exceeded expectations and put up undoubtedly the best year in Philippine sports.

Ever.

And it is our honor to recognize those who have shone brightest through the 2021 SPIN.ph Sportsman of the Year awards.

2021 Spin.ph SOTY awards preview

“This is probably the best year in Philippine sports we’ve ever had,” Spin.ph editor-in-chief Dodo Catacutan said during our awards deliberation.

Without question, Hidilyn Diaz is poised for her third Sportsman of the Year (SOTY) plum after bringing home the country its first-ever Olympic gold medal after almost a century courtesy of a breathtaking performance in the weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Not to be outdone is Yuka Saso, who is also in the running for a major award after becoming the youngest winner of the US Women’s Open golf championship at 19 years old in June.

Diaz’s fellow Tokyo Olympic medalists in Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial are also top contenders for Fighter of the Year award after the boxing trio ensured the country its best finish in the Olympic games in August.

Apart from the SOTY and Fighter of the Year awards, Spin.ph is also paying tribute to the Team of the Year, Breakthrough Star of the Year, Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year, Game-Changer, Fair Play recipient, Sportsmen Who Care, Sportsman who Defied the Odds, and Newsmakers, and Reader’s Choice.

Spin.ph is also putting the fast-rising esports scene on the spotlight with our esports Athlete of the Year and esports Team of the Year.

Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Blacklist are the favorites to win respective awards after becoming back-to-back MPL-PH champions and ruling the M3 World Championship.

In all, the country’s first full-staff, standalone sports website is set to hand out 14 awards to be announced starting this week, with a virtual staging of the awards being planned.

