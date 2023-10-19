Zachary David finishes third in rookie standings of Italian F4 season

AFTER a season spanning seven rounds, 21 races, and a grid filled with more than 40 drivers, Zachary David celebrates a successful conclusion to the 2023 Italian F4 Championship at Vallelugna by securing two more Rookie podiums over the weekend to finish an impressive third in the class championship.

Driving the No. 20 entry of US Racing, the Malta-based Filipino driver finished fourth overall and second among rookies in Race 1 around the 4.085-km Vallelugna circuit and, after being assessed a penalty in Race 2, came roaring back to finish sixth overall and second among rookies in Race 3.

That put a fitting end to an impressive 2023 campaign for the 16-year-old David, who wrapped up the Italian F4 Championship with four overall podiums plus two wins and 10 podiums in the Rookie Category.

His stellar performance officially classified David seventh overall in the Drivers' Standings and third in the Rookie points.

“This is the best weekend we've had since the summer break," David said. "Although it wasn't as good as what I expected, I'm still happy with my results.

"As my first full season in single seaters come to a close, I'm content with what I was able to achieve in such a competitive and close grid. There were some highs and lows, and more room to improve, but I'm confident that it made me a stronger driver for next season”

David's campaign is sponsored by Ceramic Pro, KAVACA / ION PPF, Stilo Helmets, Attard Baldacchino, Eeetwell, Exoshield and Ceramic Pro Express, with support from Pet One Petfood, FB Hout, Everpower, Green Amenities, JG Summit Olefins Corporation, Ravenol Phillippines, AutoPlus Sports, Time Attack Manila, ISR, Keys School Manila, 3CX, AlbertSmith Signs, Petron Corporation, and Malta Motorsports Federation.

