    Moto Racing

    Bianca Bustamante becomes first female member of McLaren Driver Development Program

    McLaren signs Pinay teen racer
    by Kate Reyes
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: PHOTO: @McLarenF1 on Twitter

    BIANCA Bustamante didn't waste her time creating milestones for herself as she signs with McLaren Driver Development Programme, becoming the first female member of the team.

    Bianca Bustamante in Driver McLaren Development Programme

    The 18-year-old Pinay racer joined the British brand's development programme, McLaren announced Wednesday.

    The post said: "Welcome to the family, Bianca! We're proud to announce Bianca Bustamante has joined our Driver Development programme!"

    Bustamante made her W Series debut in 2022, joining the inaugural F1 Academy season with PREMA Racing.

      She earned two wins and two podiums and is headed to the season finale this week.

      Bustamante is now expected to represent McLaren in the 2024 F1 Academy grid.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
