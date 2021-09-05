Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Max Verstappen thrills home fans by beating Hamilton in Dutch GP

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style on Sunday to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.

    The Red Bull driver's leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap.

    Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third.

    Max Verstappen

    A jubilant Verstappen grabbed a Dutch flag and lifted it high toward his adoring fans as they celebrated together.

    Verstappen started from pole position for a season-leading seventh time, and sixth in the past seven races, courtesy of a brilliant qualifying session.

      Hamilton and Bottas were just behind. Verstappen made a great start to pull clear away from them on the speedy 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Zandvoort with its high-banking corners.

