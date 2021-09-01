DENICE "Lycan Queen" Zamboanga believes that to be the best, you got to beat the best.

And while she has yet to get a title shot against atomweight champion Angela Lee, she looks to prove her worth as one of the best as she faces former UFC fighter Korea’s Seo Hee Ham in One: Empower on Friday.

"I think she's the strongest in the card, the strongest opponent that I'll be facing throughout my career, so I think this would be a hard fight for the both of us," said Zamboanga ahead of the all-female fight card.

Deice Zamboanga

PHOTO: onefc.com

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Zamboanga says whoever she faces in the grand prix, Lee remains the ultimate target.

"It doesn't matter who I’m going to fight with for the first round, but having Seo Hee Ham in the first round was a great match for me because she's a very dangerous opponent," she said.

"If I can go through the first round, I think the next rounds would be easier for me."

"I'm just grateful for everything that has happened to me because I'm going to fight with the best fighters in the world. All the female fighters here are fighting to get to the atomweight title, so I think I need to win this Grand Prix to fight Angela Lee," she said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.