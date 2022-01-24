Zamboanga gets chance to avenge controversial loss to Ham at ONE X

DENICE Zamboanga gets a chance to right a wrong as she faces Ham Seo Hee in a much-awaited rematch at ONE X this March.

Denice Zamboanga vs Ham Seo Hee rematch

The promotion announced the match on Tuesday, finally locking up the heated second confrontation between the no. 2-ranked women's atomweight contender and her Korean rival on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ham got the better of Zamboanga in a controversial split decision win back at ONE: Empower in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Many pundits felt that the Filipina fighter won the match as she controlled the fight by hugging her foe by the cage and even scoring a takedown in the third round.

But the judges saw it otherwise, and even prompted ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to elevate the match to the competition committee, which upheld the decision.

For Zamboanga, it's a golden opportunity to make a statement that she is indeed ready for her shot at the ONE Women's Atomweight Championship as she attempts to vanquish the Korean grappler.

Meanwhile, Ham is looking at this match as a proving ground that her first win was no fluke and hopes to ascend in the ONE Athlete Rankings as she sits at no. 3.

Curiously, the ONE Women's Atomweight Championship will be disputed in the same event with Angela Lee making her return inside the ONE Circle for the first time in three years against Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

