Will Chope eyes payback vs Brian Paule in URCC 85: Underdog

INTERIM Welterweight Champion Will “The Kill” Chope eyes payback when he takes on Filipino challenger Brian Paule in Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 85: UNDERDOG at the DD Night Club in Tomas Morato next month.

After capturing the vacant interim URCC belt against the now retired Arvin Chan last December, the 32-year-old former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stalwart won his next three fights in different tournaments before returning for a fight here in the country.

“Since winning the URCC title, life is the same and hasn’t changed at all,” said Chope, the three-time URCC champion who holds a 41-19 win-loss record. “I still actively coach and train and fighting as much as I can.”

Paule, an expert in boxing and wrestling, already won over Chope five years ago via knockout in an MMA bout held in Dipolog City.

And he’s more than willing to prove his victory wasn’t a fluke.

“It’s a mission on my part to get the title back for the Filipinos, URCC title is for Filipino fighters. And I want to prove to anyone that I can beat him again,” the 33-year-old fighter from Bulacan said. “I know how he fights so my wrestling prowess will take care of him to avoid takedowns.”

Chope, however, said he would be wiser this time when they face again on June 2.

“Fighting Brian is just another fight. It is nice to win against him because I get to avenge my loss to him when we fought in an exhibition match in 2017,” Chope, who is now based and training in Thailand, added.

“That bout was just for fun, he weighed a lot more. Now this time on June 2nd, it counts as a pro. I am a lot bigger weight wise and also a lot better skill wise now. I am excited to get back in the URCC cage and get another win.”

Paule has a combined 8-1 win-loss record in MMA pro and amateur bouts.

“I will get the interim title from him for sure,” Paule said.

The URCC fight card organized by founding president Alvin Aguilar and URCC co-owner/ General Manager Aleksandr Sofronov is supported by Crazywin and the DD Night Club.

Among the highlights of URCC 85 are the co-main event bouts featuring Rugbi Boy (2-0) and Allen Wycoco (1-0) who also both graced the fight presser a week ago as they showcased their unwavering determination and readiness for their Bare Knuckle Welterweight Championship.

“This URCC is going to be more exciting than the previous ones and all the fight matches are thrilling quality fights,” Sofronov said, adding the URCC has groundbreaking plans for it's upcoming events.

“Fans were thrilled to learn about the highly anticipated URCC Bareknuckle 5-Person Free-For-All, an exhilarating display of combat skills and endurance,” Sofronov added.

“Additionally, the announcement of the Basket Brawl and the URCC 8-Man Bareknuckle Tournament in each division added another layer of excitement, promising intense battles and unforgettable moments.”

In MMA preliminary fights, Rhyle Lugo meets Richard Lachica in a featherweight bout and Tokartzhy Ushqyn squares off with Dave Morata at lightweight, while a bare knuckle fight at featherweight takes place between Gerard Sismundo and Dan Ascano.

For the Philippine Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Jerald Vellarde clashes with John Vallega at lightweight; Jessa Sarabia collides against Catherine Soria in the women’s strawweight category; Tristan De Mena fights Shidjiroh Delantar at light heavyweight; and Paolo Cruz faces Gemil Clarinio at bantamweight in an MMA amateur.