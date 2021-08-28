Jenelyn Olsim vows to make the most of Grand Prix spot

CONSIDER it a wish granted as Jenelyn Olsim gets a chance to participate in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, albeit in an alternate bout.

That's the reward the Team Lakay fighter got after scoring the unanimous decision win over Bi Nguyen at ONE: Battleground 3 on Friday, clinching a spot to the historic all-female ONE: Empower card and a collision course against Grace Cleveland next week.

"It feels satisfying. A little bit exhausting, pero masaya," she said.

It was another impressive performance from Olsim, who showed that she's just as dangerous in the women's atomweight division.

Yet she feels lucky that she was able to gauge her capacity in this fight against Nguyen, allowing her to recalibrate her gameplan as she braces for her next few bouts in this loaded weight class.

"After ng match namin kay Bi, nakita ko na mas marami pa akong kailangang iimprove," she said. "Kailangan ko pa mag-sprawl harder lalo nasa wrestling ko at iimprove pa yung conditioning ko kasi kita naman na napagod ako nung third round."

"Thankful pa rin ako na naka-match ko si Bi dahil naka-match na niya yung ibang high level sa atomweight. Pakiramdam ko malapit na ako sa level ng iba niyang nakalaban."

What's next for Jenelyn Olsim

With her confidence running on a high, the 24-year-old Olsim vows not to waste this chance as she looks for her third straight victory, this time against Cleveland and no less in an alternate bout in the Grand Prix.

"Gustong gusto ko talaga mapasama sa Grand Prix at nae-excite na ako ngayon sa upcoming fight ko," she said. "Dream ko talaga na maging champion at ito yung tingin ko na pinakamataas na maa-achieve ko sa MMA."

Olsim truly gained more believers after this match with Nguyen, and she promises to continue showcasing her game in her coming bouts, saying, "Expect more technical games and expect more wins."

