URCC 81: Decades of Success set December 6 in Okada

THE Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) will celebrate two decades of greatness entitled the Decades of Success (DOS) in one night on December 6 that features the best mixed martial artists at the Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

URCC 81: Decades of Success details

Three years since the last time they held their last main event, URCC founding President Alvin Aguilar announced the upcoming URCC 81 would definitely a night to remember for all the fight enthusiasts across the country with different events like the 3 Versus 3, an MMA fight and the Bare-knuckle bouts.

“Our first main event in three years will definitely an unforgettable night in mixed martial arts because we settled in fight nights during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, we have a lot of good fighters and everyone is very excited,” Aguilar said.

The last time URCC held a main event card — Retribution— was in November 2019 also at the same venue. Despite the pandemic, URCC didn’t stop as it held three fight nights when the government finally allowed contact sports.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In celebrating URCC’s main event return, Aguilar will be having Team Philippines of Sugar Ray “Mammoth” Estroso, Caloy “Bad Boy” Baduria and Boss Bullet Manliclic taking up against South Koreans Jeong Minhun, Choi Wontae and Jeon Youngjun in an exciting 3 versus 3 event.

Watch Now

“We have to go up against other Asian countries before we start expending. So we meet Korea then later on China again and then we will invite people from Russia and the USA. This is the fourth time we will be holding this 3 versus 3 fight,” Aguilar said, who also expects the other events to live up to the hype.

A URCC welterweight interim championship is also set between Filipino Arvin Chan and American Will Chope as the other highlights of the main event presented by Okada Manila and sponsored by Winzir.

URCC Global Chairman Arnold Vegafria said the promotions have been evolving since 2002, becoming a household name in the local mixed martial arts industry where it discovered great MMA fighters and promoted quality fights abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

For inquiries about tickets sale, please go to www.urcc.online and download our app https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac-17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top which is available for iOS and Google.

Other MMA undercard bouts feature Dunlee Stewart facing John Tirona in 170 lbs bout followed by Gester Maglaque meeting Mariano Jones in 185 lbs bout, Kimbert Alintozon battling Junie Kimayong for 125 lbs affair, Rhyle Lugo clashing against Alex Aballe in 145 lbs, and Eros Baluyot taking on MJ Abrillo for the 125 lbs bout.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For the thrilling bare-knuckle competitions, Damsa Abrenica collides against Joseph “King Pinoy” Cabral while Dondon Serrano squares off with Sherwin Niro and Denzel Dimaguila fights Mark Jalaron.

Details of the fight and future fight cards are available to download at https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac-17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top, which is available for iOS and Google.