After dominating Miado, unbeaten Mansur Malachiev eyes quick win vs Pacio

MANSUR Malachiev is eager get a shot at the strawweight title against Jarred Brooks.

Meantime, he takes on Joshua Pacio on Saturday in One Fight Night in Bangkok.

The 31-year-old Malachiev said his wrestling will be too much for Pacio.

“In his arsenal, he has striking and very good wrestling defense, but my wrestling is on a whole different level. We’ll see if he can defend against it,” he said.

PHOTO: ONE Championship

“I have been honing my skills for years among the best wrestlers in Dagestan. I’m experienced enough to out-wrestle anyone, and Pacio is no exception.”

Malachiev stopped Jeremy Miado in one round in June and says he will also seek a quick win against Pacio.

“I’m ready for all three rounds, but I plan on finishing Pacio early,” he said.

“I’ll tell the fans not to blink as it’s going to be a very entertaining and beautiful fight.”

