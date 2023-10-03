After dominating Miado, unbeaten Mansur Malachiev eyes quick win vs Pacio

MANSUR Malachiev is eager get a shot at the strawweight title against Jarred Brooks.
Meantime, he takes on Joshua Pacio on Saturday in One Fight Night in Bangkok.
See Eumir Marcial eyes Asiad final, outright Olympic berth
The 31-year-old Malachiev said his wrestling will be too much for Pacio.
“In his arsenal, he has striking and very good wrestling defense, but my wrestling is on a whole different level. We’ll see if he can defend against it,” he said.
“I have been honing my skills for years among the best wrestlers in Dagestan. I’m experienced enough to out-wrestle anyone, and Pacio is no exception.”
Malachiev stopped Jeremy Miado in one round in June and says he will also seek a quick win against Pacio.
“I’m ready for all three rounds, but I plan on finishing Pacio early,” he said.
“I’ll tell the fans not to blink as it’s going to be a very entertaining and beautiful fight.”
Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph