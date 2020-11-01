Uriah Hall denies icon Anderson Silva a fitting UFC farewell with KO

URIAH Hall denied Anderson Silva a fitting end to a great mixed martial arts career on Sunday, stopping the iconic fighter in the fourth round of what he said was his final match in the UFC.

Silva, 45, looked good for three rounds but got in trouble when he was dropped to the canvas by a Hall right. The former middleweight champion tried to parry the attack but was helpess when the referee pulled Hall off at the 1:24 mark.

PHOTO: UFC Twitter Page

From there, the night became an impromptu tribute for The Spider, who is widely regarded as the GOAT of mixed martial arts.

Hall himself led the plaudits for Silva, kneeling in front of the Brazilian American in a poignant show of respect.

Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, part of a generation of fighters inspired by Silva, watched from ringside and later joined the standing ovation when the legend left the ring, likely for the final time.