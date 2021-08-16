FILIPINA power will take centerstage as One: Empower, the promotion's first ever all-female fight card, has been rescheduled and will finally be held on Sept. 3 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Denice "Lycan Queen" Zamboanga gets a chance to prove her worth as a title contender as she battles "Arale Chan" Seo Hee Ham of Korea in the quarterfinals of the One Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

It's a bout three months in the making and the Filipina, ranked No. 1 contender in the division, hopes to make her case as the next one to challenge titleholder Angela Lee.

Fil-Am sensation Jackie Buntan tests the mettle of Argentina's Daniela Lopez in a strawweight showdown.

Jenelyn Olsim looks to become the third Filipina in the fight card.

Olsim faces Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen in One: Battleground III, with the winner taking on Grace Cleveland in an alternate bout for the Grand Prix.

Women's strawweight champion "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China defends her belt against Brazilian challenger Michelle Nicolini of Brazil in the main event.

Other bouts in the Atomweight World Grand Prix pit No. 2-ranked contender Meng Bo of China against Ritu Phogat of India, and No. 3 Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine takig on No. 4 Stamp Fairtex of Thailand. Itsuki "Strong Heart Fighter" Hirata of Japan faces Alyse "Lil' Savage" Anderson of the US.

Japan's Mei Yamaguchi will take on the debuting Julie Mezabarba of Brazil in the other Grand Prix alternate bout.

Completing the nine-bout card is the atomweight kickboxing bout between France's Anissa Meksen and Spain's Cristina Morales which will serve as the curtain raiser for the main card.

