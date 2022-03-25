New TUMI-designed title belts for Joshua Pacio, fellow ONE champs

SINGAPORE – When Joshua Pacio defends his ONE strawweight division crown, Filipino fans will see a new belt on his shoulders if he wins.

ONE Championship unveiled its new title belt that will be given to the winners in the championship bouts of ONE X on Saturday night including the main bout between women’s atomweight titlist Angela Lee against Stamp Fairtex.

YUMI created belts

Other titleholders who are not on the ONE X card like Pacio, the only Filipino title belt holder at the moment in the promotion, will also be getting the new belts, with the old ones being retired, chairman and CEO Chatri Sityotdong said recently.

Sityotdong said the belt created by TUMI features 26.4 pounds of gold and other precious stones.

“We are retiring the old belt after 10 years,” said Sityotdong. “This is the heaviest belt in the entire planet of any world championship organization.”

Sityotdong said ONE fighters are some of the best in the world, and they deserve nothing else but the best belt possibly made.

“When I look at our entire active roster, world championships and GOATs, out of our 600 athletes, 170 plus have won world titles in the biggest organizations in the world prior to joining ONE, the apex, the pinnacle of all martial arts, the world’s largest stage of martial arts,” said Sityotdong.

“This is what the belt represents to me, the pinnacle on the world’s largest stage of martial arts, the pinnacle of the planet. It’s only becoming that our partner TUMI, the world’s greatest luxury travel lifestyle brand, as our multiyear partner,” he added.

