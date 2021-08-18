JOSHUA "The Passion" Pacio gets his wish as he completes the trilogy against Yosuke "The Ninja" Saruta in One: Revolution on Sept. 24 in Singapore.

The 25-year-old Team Lakay fighter defends his One strawweight title in the co-main event in what is shaping up to be another loaded card.

Saruta won a split decision in their first encounterin in January 2019 but Pacio regained his crown four months later.

Pacio also returns after last defending the belt against Alex Silva in One: Fire and Fury in January last year, ending his 20-month hiatus.

He's not the only Filipino on the card.

Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang also makes his comeback as he battles Chinese Strawweight Hexigetu in the lead card, while Roel Rosario takes on American featherweight James Yang in the curtain raiser.

Christian "The Warrior" Lee defends his lightweight title against Korean challenger Ok Rae Yoon in the main event.

Also a co-main event will be the hard-hitting faceoff between reigning One bantamweight kickboxing champion Capitan and Algeria's Mehdi Zatout.

