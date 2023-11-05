Thunder Kid Lito Adiwang strikes back and secures redemption over Miado

LITO “THUNDER KID” ADIWANG earned his sweet redemption against Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado after securing a unanimous decision victory at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Saturday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“You saw my fights and I end my fights quickly, but I’m happy that I got this finally,” he said. “This fight is for all the fans who wanted to see the rematch. I think we showed that this is the ending and I won that fight.”

It was an impressive striking display for the Soma Fight Club stud who delivered instant impact after landing a solid left hook and unfurled a pair of knees and punches to his rival in the first round.

But Miado persevered, refusing to go down and kept things competitive as he went toe-to-toe with his fellow Filipino. The T-Rex MMA bet kept himself in step in all three rounds and even left Adiwang with a cut under his right eye.

PHOTO: ONE Championship



Yet this was Adiwang’s match to claim, with him showcasing that there’s nothing to worry with his previously injured knee as he repeatedly used his leg kicks to gain the upper hand in those three fateful rounds.

“For all of my supporters who were asking about my leg, I think I answered it now. I showed that and I think that’s one key to winning this fight,” he said, still harking back to their first encounter at ONE X in March 2022 where he suffered the ACL injury. “I got injured but I got back, I got redemption, I got the rematch, and I used my leg so it’s fine now. I’m back.”

Adiwang made it back-to-back victories since his return, following up on his sensational 23-second knockout of Adrian “Papua Badboy” Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 to improve to a 15-5 win-loss record.

On the other hand, this is Miado’s second consecutive setback after stringing four straight victories to fall to 12-6.

PHOTO: ONE Championship



The General commands the Wonder Boy

Meanwhile, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan “The General” Haggerty earned the distinction of being called a two-sport champion after claiming the kickboxing belt in the main event against MMA kingpin, Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade.

A head kick in the second round staggered Andrade, and with Haggerty smelling blood – he didn’t let go.

Seeing Andarde wobbled, Haggerty swarmed and didn’t let up, throwing boxing combinations which floored the Brazilian heavy hitter – forcing referee Olivier Coste to stop the fight at the 1:57 mark of the second round.

In the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo outclassed Magomed Abdulkadirov to take a unanimous decision victory and claim the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title.

