    Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim stops Brazil's Maira Mazar in third round

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago

    JENELYN Olsim came up with a impressive submission win over Maira Mazar in One: Fists of Fury III at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

    The Team Lakay bet effectively executed her counter-attacking game and trapped her Brazilian foe with a chokehold 42 seconds into the third round to complete the upset of the No. 5-ranked women's atomweight.

    The One Warrior Series standout was on point with her strikes in the first two rounds.

    She connected with a brutal right punch that rocked her Brazilian foe at the 2:19 mark of the first round.

    Olsim once again hit a left front kick before following it up with a flying knee and attempting a right toe hold. Mazar did wiggle out of danger as the two engaged on a slugfest for the remainder of round two.

    The scintillating victory pushed Olsim to a 4-2 record, while Mazar fell to 7-4.

