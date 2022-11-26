Team Lakay prodigy Jhanlo Sangiao makes ONE return

JHANLO Sangiao is ready to go back in action as he gets added to the loaded ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks card at Mall of Asia Arena this Dec. 3.

Jhanlo Sangiao makes ONE return

The 20-year-old prodigy will take on unbeaten Matias Farinelli exactly a year since making his promotional debut in The Home of Martial Arts.

It's a landmark opportunity for the son of Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao to make his mark as he gets his first ONE bout in Manila.

"There’s the factor of competing in front of Filipino fans. In my first fight, it was behind closed-doors in Singapore, so I’m not really used to the feeling of competing in front of such a large audience," he said.

Sangiao impressed in his debut last year, submitting Paul Lumihi in the first round with his killer rear-naked choke.

“Compared to the first fight, of course there’s pressure because everyone was looking at me as a phenom aand I was pretty much in a must-win situation in my debut. I can say that in this fight, it’s a different kind of pressure," he furthered.

But Sangiao's confidence is at an all-time high as he continues to train with his stablemates who are all gearing to put on a show in ONE Championship's long awaited return to the country.

"My teammates always remind me that while the pressure is there, we shouldn’t worry too much and [instead] focus on what we can do. [I have to] keep the fire so I can perform to the best of my extent in my home country," he said. "People are expecting me to win, so now instead of being pressured, I have to use that to fuel my fire and motivate myself more."

Sangiao understands the dangers of facing the undefeated Argentinian, who is making his ONE debut after winning all of his last five bouts via submission.

Yet he's coming in with high morale, trusting the training that he has put himself in heading into this fight.

"I’m confident in everything, that’s pretty much my advantage. I’ve seen how [Farinelli] competes, and he can strike. However, I’ve been striking with some of the best strikers in the world here – why should I fear him?” he said. "Seeing how I can hang with my teammates who are, or have become, World Champions, I’m confident that I can hang with him either on the feet or on the ground. I know I can. I don’t want to be overconfident, but I know I can beat him."