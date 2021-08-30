Team Lakay coach glad to see female fighters take the spotlight

TEAM Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao is excited for the female fighters in MMA as they take the spotlight with One: Empower on Friday.

The first all-women’s show from the Singapore-based mixed martial arts organization features two Filipinas.

“This is a huge thing for combat sports in general. There will be a whole new generation of women that will be inspired to take up this sport,” Sangiao said.

“The stereotype has always been that combat sports is a sport for men alone, but now they’re gonna be thinking that women can emerge in MMA as well.”

Atomweight contender Denice “Lycan Queen” Zamboanga of Marrok Force will takes on Seo “Arale Chan” Hee Ham in the One Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Fil-American striker Jackie Buntan will also put her immaculate record in the promotion on the line when she battles Daniela Lopez in a strawweight Muay Thai bout.

“Right now we see a lot of our kababayans emerging. I'm happy that we have a lot of representatives now in the women’s division. It only means that MMA is growing exponentially in this country,” Sangiao said.

“I’m hoping that it’s a Filipina who emerges as the champion in the Grand Prix. Of course, it’s all about who wants it the most and who prepares for it, but I’m praying that we get it.”

Regardless of the result, Sangiao feels that this event alone is an achievement in itself.

“This card will inspire a lot of people to move past their fears and try martial arts out. Right now they are slowly realizing that martial arts isn’t about hurting people or punching their faces in,” Sangiao said.

