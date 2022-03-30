Stephen Loman wants Bibiano, Kwon or Andrade then Lineker

IF Stephen Loman would have his way, he wants one or two more marquee matches before he can get his shot at the One Championship bantamweight title.

And he already has three names in mind that he wants to face: the dethroned champion Bibiano Fernandes, the No. 2-ranked Kwon Won Il, and the No. 4-ranked Fabricio Andrade.

It's an audacious request from the No. 3-ranked Loman, yet feels that it's just right for him to hurdle one of these foes to be able to consider himself as the top contender in the division.

"I think I need at least one more fight, either against Andrade, Bibiano or Kwon Won Il," he said. "I will prepare well to develop my skills and address my weaknesses to reach another level when I return to the Circle."

Loman showed why he's one of the fastest rising stars in the promotion with his impressive unanimous decision win over Shoko Sato at One X last Saturday, extending his win streak to 10 straight matches, the last two of which at One Championship.

But if he can get past Fernandes, Kwon, or Andrade, there's no doubt in his mind that he's ready for his closeup against new titleholder John Lineker.

John Lineker holds the MMA outfit's bantamweight title.

"Matagal nang champion si Bibiano so I'm happy to fight him kasi marami ding advice na naibigay si kuya Kevin [Belingon] sa mga fights nila. He's well rounded at magka-match kami, so kung sino na lang yung may will, yun ang mananalo," said Loman.

"Si Kwon naman, magaling sa striking, so my advantage would be my wrestling. Si Andrade, his strength is striking and maganda rin yung wrestling niya."

There's really no wrong choice among this three as Loman aims to check all the expectations before he can get his dream of challenging Lineker for the belt.

"Sila yung magpupush sa akin para mag-training lalo at mag-ready pa lalo na kung gusto ko makalaban si John Lineker," he said.

