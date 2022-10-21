Stephen Loman takes on former ONE champ Bibiano Fernandes

STEPHEN Loman braces for the biggest challenge in his career as he takes on former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes at ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on November 19 in Singapore.

Stephen Loman vs Bibiano Fernandes

It's the toughest test yet for the Team Lakay rising star who's currently ranked no. 4 in the bantamweight rankings after scoring big wins over Yusup Saadulaev and Shoko Sato.

"I’m so happy for this opportunity. Now the people will get to see the results of all the hardwork and training that I’ve done. I’m truly excited for this bout," Loman said.

A win could mean a future title shot for Loman as he awaits the victor of the clash between reigning champion John Lineker and challenger Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 3.

But his camp isn't resting on its laurels all the more as coach Mark Sangiao understands how hungry Fernandes may be coming into this match after losing the belt to Lineker last March.

"He could be really motivated coming from that loss against Lineker. It’s either he’s frustrated or motivated. We’ll see," said the mentor.

"We all know Bibiano hasn’t experienced defeat in a long time. Of course that loss will certainly serve as a big lesson for him, either way, we’re preparing for him to the best that we can."

