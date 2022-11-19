Stephen Loman stuns Bibiano Fernandes in bantamweight showdown

STEPHEN Loman earned the biggest victory of his career, taking down former One bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes by unanimous decision on Saturday at One Fight Night 4 in Singapore.

The No. 5-ranked bet from Team Lakay was the clear aggressor in all three rounds and save for an early scare after Fernandes dropped him with a right hand early in round two, was impressive all throughout the match, punishing the former titleholder with his strikes while also scoring big takedowns.

It was the 27-year-old's third straight win since joining One Championship last year, improving his record to 17-2.

Fernandes, on the other hand, suffered his second defeat of the year to sink to 24-6.

Unfortunately, Kevin Belingon could not end his losing streak as he suffered a first-round technical knockout loss to Kim Jae Woong.

Kim connected on a left hook and went on a a ground and pound, getting the win at the 2:33 mark of the first round.

Belingon suffered his fifth straight defeat to fall to 20-10, while Kim improved to 13-7.