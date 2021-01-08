Stephen Loman set to vacate Brave bantamweight belt

BRAVE CF Bantamweight Champion Stephen Loman is looking to spread his wings elsewhere this 2021.

The Team Lakay stalwart bared his decision late Thursday night as he is set to vacate his throne in the promotion.

"It was a mission accomplished. I did what I have to do. I captured the belt, defended it, and ended as the longest-reigning undefeated world champion in the bantamweight division in Brave CF," he said.

Loman has been the longest reigning champion of Brave CF, capturing the bantamweight title against Canadian foe Gurdarshan Mangat back in November 2017 and has successfully defended his crown four times, last against Ilias Sanoudakis in November 2019.

He, though, is just filled with gratitude as he bids the Middle East-based promotion goodbye.

"Really, hardwork pays off and as I leave, I want to say that it was a great honor to fight in Brave and to hold and wave our nation's flag there. It was so fulfilling representing Philippines in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. I'm very proud," he said.

Now, Loman is seeking to achieve the same glory elsewhere.

"In the future, I strongly hope to join other promotions to fight, test my skills and once again, prove that I'm indeed a champion. It was a great journey with Brave and expect that I'll keep pressing on, and to continue to be an inspiration," he said.

Loman, carrying a 13-2 win-loss record, is on an eight-fight win streak and is currently training with the rest of Team Lakay in Baguio.