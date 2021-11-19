Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 19
    MMA

    Loman raring to finally make ONE debut after long delay due to COVID

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Stephen Loman
    PHOTO: caliber_sniper on Instagram

    IT'S a match that is seven months in the making, but rather that mope on what could have been, Stephen Loman is just upbeat that finally, he's making his promotional debut at ONE: Winter Warriors II on Dec. 17 in Singapore.

    "Frustrated ako kasi hindi natuloy yung laban ko, pero next month, may laban na so excited na ako sa susunod na laban. I'm very happy and excited," he said.

    Loman understands the massive opportunities that he missed out on after testing positive for COVID-19 back in March that led to him pulling out of his match against no. 1-ranked bantamweight John Lineker at ONE on TNT 3 last April.

    With him withdrawing, Lineker went on and knocked out his replacement Troy Worthen to earn himself a shot at the reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.

    Loman, the former Brave CF Bantamweight Champion, knew that a win over a contender like Lineker would not only vault his stock to the stratosphere but also put himself in a prime position to challenge for the belt.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Stephen Loman

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Now, though, he's only focusing on his next task as he formally begins his career in The Home of Martial Arts.

    "Ine-expect ko naman talaga na contenders ang makakalaban ko. I was a champion sa ibang promotion, so this is a chance for me to showcase my skills by doing my best," he said.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Stephen Loman eyes title

      Still, the goal never changes for Loman who seeks to soon follow the footsteps of his Team Lakay seniors and also become a world champion.

      "Isa yung goal ko dito, to be a champion. Another is to face the top contenders because kailangan kong ipakita kung ano yung kaya ko at gagawin ko lang yung best ko sa laban," he said.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: caliber_sniper on Instagram

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again