Team Lakay's Loman, Sangiao pull off smashing ONE victories

TEAM Lakay's future is indeed in good hands as its debutants scored dominant victories on Friday in ONE: Winter Warriors II in Singapore.

Stephen Loman delivered a devastating first-round knockout win over No. 3 contender Yusup Saadulaev while Jhanlo Mark Sangiao was as lethal on the ground to pull off a first-round submission victory over Paul Lumihi.

Quick stoppage

Loman, the former Brave CF bantamweight champion, only needed four minutes and nine seconds to herald his foray into the ONE Championship, catching his Russian foe with a bone-crushing left counter-punch.

That hiked his win-loss record to 15-2, boosting his hope of immediately moving up the ONE Athlete Rankings for bantamweights.

Saadulaev, meanwhile, dropped to a 20-6-1 slate.

In the curtain raiser, Jhanlo Mark, the son of legendary coach Mark Sangiao, displayed his refined grappling game, catching Lumihi with a killer rear naked choke finish to end the bout at 1:41 of round one.

The 18-year-old bantamweight prodigy improved to 4-0, while sending Lumihi to his fifth straight loss to drop to 7-6.

