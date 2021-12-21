How Stephen Loman benefited from ONE's unique weigh-in system

STEPHEN “The Sniper” Loman has competed in various organizations worldwide, and now he may have found a home in ONE Championship.

He had a debut to remember after knocking out third-ranked Yusup “Maestro” Saadulaev at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II last Friday, 17 December at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 26-year-old performed as advertised thanks to a dazzling display of agility and punching power. The young warrior from Team Lakay announced his arrival in style by ending the Russian’s six-match winning streak.

“I think it was my speed. I was faster than him, I used my movements, and I threw everything in my arsenal - my boxing and my kicks, those are the things that set up the knockout win for me,” Loman said.

“We’ve been working on that in the gym. That counter is something that I’ve practiced inside the gym countless times before. In the fight, the instinct kicked in. I knew he was getting comfortable with that jab-straight combo, so I timed it well, and I got it in.”

That speed comes from ONE’s unique weight-cutting system wherein fighters cannot undergo massive weight loss leading up to a contest. ONE’s policy allows bantamweights like Loman to come in as heavy as 65.8 kilograms and not the typical 61.2 kgs in most organizations. The walking weight is monitored through multiple weigh-ins and tests before and during fight week.

This system ensures that athletes are fully hydrated, fit, and healthy ahead of their bouts. Having competed in other promotions based in the Philippines, Guam, and the Middle East in the past, Loman sees the distinction positively.

Stephen Loman on ONE's weight-cutting system

“I think I’m stronger here. I don’t really have to cut weight mainly because of the difference in the weight class here,” the Baguio City-based wushu expert said.

“I don’t feel dehydrated, I don’t have a hard time cutting weight, and I was able to show it in this fight.

“Back then, I would always come in tired and drained, and I’d only have 24 hours of recovery time. I don’t think that’s enough. Here, I’m much more comfortable. I know I’m stronger.”

