Stephen Loman gears for biggest fight of career vs Bibiano Fernandes

STEPHEN Loman has long wished to test his skills against a fighter the caliber of Bibiano Fernandes.

Stephen Loman vs Bibiano Fernandes

Now, the no. 5-ranked bantamweight will get his shot at the former ONE Bantamweight World Champion when they face off at ONE on Prime Video 4 on Nov. 19 in Singapore.

"Ito na yun," he said, beaming with excitement. "Request ko noon na si Bibiano ang gusto kong makalaban at ito na nga. Excited ako na siya talaga ang makaka-face off ko."

Loman has been one of the fastest-rising stars in the promotion, shooting up the ranks after impressive performances against Yusup Saadulaev and Shoko Sato in his last two fights.

But Fernandes is a different beast, all the more as he just lost his bantamweight crown to John Lineker last March.

The Team Lakay bet understands how important this fight will be as it could move him a step closer at a shot for the vacant ONE Bantamweight World Championship.

The title was vacated after Lineker missed the weight and his ensuing fight against Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 last Oct. 22 ended in a no contest.

"Nagbo-boost yung confidence ko na isa-isahin yung mga contenders para makalaban ako sa title," Loman said.

Still, he knows it won't be easy especially against Fernandes who has been the division's kingpin for the longest time.

That's why "The Sniper" is priming himself the best he could to prepare for whatever tricks "The Flash" has in his arsenal.

"Sa laban namin ni Bibiano, gagawin ko yung best ko pa rin sa standup at lalo na sa movements. Careful ako sa mga galaw ko kasi nakikita natin na malakas yung wrestling side at grappling ni Bibiano. Pag may chance na kunin ko siya sa striking, kukunin ko pero gusto ko rin itry yung wrestling ko kasi I want to apply yung tinrain namin sa gym," he said.

"I'm 100-percent ready. There's still time to train and focus sa training. I'll do my best and get the win. Pag di ko nakuha sa gusto ko na TKO o KO, basta yung three rounds ibubuhos ko yung lahat where I'll be at an advantage."

