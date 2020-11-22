Stephen Loman, other PH fighters being lined up for BRAVE CF's Russia card

BRAVE CF bantamweight world champion Stephen Loman headlines Filipino fighters who may see action in the promotion's maiden staging in Sochi, Russia in January.

Loman, 25, without question has the best chance at flying the country's flag in the MMA outfit's first event at BRAVE Arena on January 16.

The Team Lakay bet, who carries a 14-2 win-loss record, has shot up the rankings after emerging as the first king in his division as he headlined three BRAVE CF cards, including its maiden staging in Manila back in March 2019.

Loman scored a unanimous decision win over Canadian challenger Louie Sanoudakis at BRAVE CF 30 in his last fight in November last year.

"I really believe that he will take the sport of MMA to another level in the Philippines," said BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid. "He keeps on proving that he is a deserving champion. He is the biggest combat athlete in the Philippine along with Manny Pacquiao. I said it before and I'll say it again."

Continue reading below ↓

Shahid, however, noted that there are more Filipino fighters who can stake their place in the Sochi card.

Rolando Dy is one of those.

The 29-year-old son of boxing legend Rolando Navarrete has been nothing but impressive in his time with BRAVE CF.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Dy (14-9) has been on the rise, scoring unanimous decision win against John Brewin at BRAVE CF 44 last November 5 to earna title shot against lightweight champion Amin Ayoub.

Continue reading below ↓

Of course, Team Lakay fighters should also merit strong consideration.

Jeremy Pacatiw (10-4) has been turning heads since his arrival at BRAVE CF.

The 24-year-old, who owns impressive wins over Thiago Dela Coleta, Keith Lee, Uloomi Karim, Mark Alcoba, last saw action in December 2019 at BRAVE CF 33 where he stopped Felipe Efrain in the first round.

Harold Banario (5-2) is also raring to move out of the shadows of his brother and former ONE featherweight world champion Honorio Banario.

Continue reading below ↓

After a four-year hiatus to earn his college degree at the University of the Cordilleras, he showcased his exceptional ground game, tapping out Ariel Oliveros in the first round in their BRAVE CF 22 on March 2019.

Banario, though, is hungry for redemption after losing to Gamzat Magomedov at BRAVE CF 33 in December last year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jomar Pa-ac (6-2) rounds out the Igorot warriors who can potentially receive a call after winning three of his four fights since joining the promotion in December 2016.

His last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Satya Behuria at BRAVE CF 22 in March 2019.