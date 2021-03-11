Stephen Loman eager to prove worth in match against John Lineker

STEPHEN “The Sniper” Loman is eager to prove his worth as he takes on top-ranked bantamweight contender John “Hands Of Stone” Lineker on 28 April in ONE on TNT IV, which airs on US primetime television.

“I’m a fighter, and I’m seeking the toughest challenges. I want to test myself against the best, and One Championship has the best fighters,” Loman said.

“All my teammates told me great things about One Championship. They say competing in this organization is good. The promotion takes very good care of its fighters, and is very generous, especially after good performances.”

Loman, with a 14-2 MMA record and riding an eight match win streak, said he was surprised upon hearing the news that he will take on Lineker in his first match in One Champiosnhip.

“One Championship put me up against John Lineker immediately, and I can actually say, I was a bit surprised, but at the same time, I’m very happy,” Loman said.

“It’s a chance for me to fight the best, which is what I wanted. He is one of the best fighters in the division and a very tough opponent for me."

He knows that he won’t have it easy against Lineker, but says that’s the very reason he jumped to One in the first place.

“I’m taking on a very dangerous man who is the top-ranked fighter in the division now, next to the bantamweight king, Bibiano [Fernandes],” Loman said.

“It’s not an easy fight, by any means. Lineker has a lot of power.”