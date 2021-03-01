Stephen Loman gets early test vs top bantamweight Lineker in ONE debut

RECENT ONE Championship signee Stephen “The Sniper” Loman will make his debut during the ONE on TNT event series that kicks off at the end of next month.

Loman takes on top-ranked bantamweight John “Hands Of Stone” Lineker on 28 April at ONE on TNT IV, which airs on primetime television in the United States.

Many Filipinos are excited for Loman’s debut in The Home Of Martial Arts because he may be the most hyped athlete to come from the highly touted Team Lakay in Baguio City in recent years.

Sporting a 14-2 record and riding an eight-match win streak leading into his debut, “The Sniper” will certainly test his mettle against Lineker.

Also, Loman will look to redeem his squad, particularly since his teammate and former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon lost to the Brazilian last November in Singapore.

In the battle of heavy hitters, Belingon fell to a body hook and uppercut as Lineker cemented his status as one of the best bantamweights in the division today.

Now the pressure is on Loman not only to get back at the American Top Team stand out, but to leave an impression on fans who have long waited for his arrival in the promotion.

Loman and Lineker will join a stacked card bannered by ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La “The Burmese Python” N Sang, who defends his strap against old foe Vitaly Bigdash, concluding their upcoming trilogy that started with a Bigdash win in 2017.

Also on the card is Japanese mixed martial arts legend Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki, who takes on the highly-touted American “Super” Sage Northcutt in a three-round lightweight bout between grappler and striker.

Catch all the ONE Championship action for free by downloading the ONE Super App.