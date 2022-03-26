Stephen Loman dominates Sato to boost bid at ONE title

SINGAPORE – Stephen Loman continued to make a big impression, delivering a unanimous decision victory over Shoko Sato on Saturday in the ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Loman won in only his second bout in the promotion, with the No. 3 bantamweight contender strengthening his chance at a shot at the crown held by John Lineker.

Loman, who improved his career record to 15-2, landed the clearer blows and took down the much-taller Sato in the second and third rounds to get the nod of the three judges.

Even with the dominating victory, the Team Lakay fighter wasn’t totally satisfied with the win as he was not able to connect on the punches that he had wanted.

“Kapag sumusuntok ako, nakikita niya rin kaya hindi ko makuha ‘yung range ko,” said the Team Lakay fighter. “Pero sabi ko sa sarili ko, i-push ko ‘yung sarili ko. Tumama pero hindi napuro.”

The 30-year-old Loman landed a right hook to contain the offense of Sato early in the first round to set the tone for the match. Loman also delivered shots to the body to keep his opponent at bay.

“At least, ‘yung binitawan ko, mabigat ang pakiramdam. At least, natapos ‘yung laban [na panalo],” said Loman.

