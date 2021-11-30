Why Folayang, Eustaquio are predicting Stamp to win vs Phogat

FORMER ONE World Champions Eduard "Landslide" Folayang and Geje "Gravity" Eustaquio are keeping an eye on the historic ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final.

They also chose the same winner when asked to predict the match's outcome.

The Team Lakay stars favor Stamp Fairtex in the final against Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS this Friday, 3 December, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Stamp Fairtex vs Ritu Phogat

For Eustaquio, the two-time ONE Flyweight World Champion, he's taking Stamp as the winner mainly because he's already seen the #2-ranked atomweight with a 7-1 MMA record deal with a strong grappler admirably when the Thai striker defeated Julie Mezabarba.

"It all boils down to the preparation of the fighters. It will favor the one who can put the match into their respective expertise," Eustaquio said.

"I think Stamp will win the Grand Prix. Power-wise, I feel like she's stronger than Ritu, and she's been tested against a female wrestler the last time she competed."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

On the other hand, Folayang, the former ONE Lightweight World Champion initially called it even but expressed that whoever imposes their strength will ultimately win the match. Interestingly, their strengths are in different disciplines, evident of the path they treaded before switching to MMA.

Phogat, the fourth-ranked atomweight with an identical 7-1 record, has a fantastic wrestling pedigree. She won numerous medals for India and nearly represented her country during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Stamp is one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the organization, having held both the ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Titles simultaneously.

That's why one can't fault the 38-year-old legend Folayang for having a hard time predicting.

"I believe it could go either way. If Phogat can control Stamp on the ground through her takedowns, she'll take it, but if she fails to get it there and it stays on the feet, it will be Stamp's game for sure," Folayang said.

Pushed to make a prediction, though, Folayang is siding with Stamp mainly because of her big match experience.

"Based on experience, I would take Stamp," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The winner of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Final will earn the shot at the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship against "Unstoppable" Angela Lee .

Catch ONE: WINTER WARRIORS live on One Sports or One Sports+ at 8:30 p.m. Philippine Standard Time (PHT) on Friday, 3 December.

Continue reading below ↓

It will also air simultaneously on ONE's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.