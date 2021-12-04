Stamp earns title shot against Angela Lee with GP victory

STAMP Fairtex won the One Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Final, tapping out Ritu Phogat at One: Winter Warriors on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The former One Muay Thai and kickboxing champion made Phogat tap out at the 2:14 mark of the second round.

It was a stunning performance from the Thai striker, fighting the Indian wrestler on the ground, giving the latter a dose of her own medicine in the championship bout.

Stamp was able to lock in a deep triangle choke in round two, one that Phogat tried to wiggle out but only led to her left arm being exposed for the armbar and the tap out.

"I’m really happy right now, I’m surprised that I was able to pull an armbar on her," said Stamp, earning a title shot against reigning One Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee next year.

Stamp now prepares for a title shot.

Stamp locked in a guillotine when Phogat shot for a takedown and eventually got in position for the triangle and later on, the armbar.

"I will try my best to take down Angela Lee and take her belt," she said.

Lee, meanwhile, is just pumped to get back inside the One Circle.

"I'll see you soon!," she tweeted.

In the main event, Regian Eersel retained his lightweight kickboxing title with a split-decision win over Islam Murtazaev.

The Surinamese found his footing just in the right time as he weathered Murtazaev’s aggression early on to take his 18th straight win in kickboxing and his sixth victory in as many outings in the promotion.

