The Lion King has arrived as Moises Ilogon TKOs Cho Joon Gun in ONE debut

MOISES “THE LION KING” LOIS ILOGON announced his arrival in The Home of Martial Arts with a huge technical knockout win over Cho “Tyrant” Joon Gun at ONE Friday Fights 39 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Trusting his striking prowess, the Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist connected with a brutal left knee to the ribs before finishing the fight off with a ground and pound at the 2:17 mark of round three.

Ilogon never strayed from his bread and butter, with his high kicks repeatedly connecting to his younger Korean foe.

But Cho also never wavered, scoring two single leg takedowns in round two that forced Ilogon to maintain a defensive stance.

Through it all, Ilogon’s strikes continued to connect, landing a pair of solid jabs just before the end of the second round and continuing to punish Cho in the third with his length thanks to his kicks before seizing the opportunity to shoot for the finish.

It was an impressive promotional debut for the 23-year-old from Cagayan de Oro who is fighting out of The Street/Ox Fitness Lab as he shoots to gain a ONE Championship contract.

