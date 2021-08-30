Salvadoran-Filipino Ricky Turcios tops Ultimate Fighter

SALVADORAN-Filipino Ricky Turcios emerged as the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega, topping the bantamweight finaleon Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas (Suday, Manila time).

Ricky Turcios beat fellow Team Volkanovski fighter Brady Hiestand via split decision in an entertaining back-and-forth in the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Barbosa vs Chikadze.

Showcasing his pinpoint striking, the prospect kept Hiestand, who repeatedly tried to take the fight to the ground.

Turcios' performance earned him the nod of two of the three judges, winning 29-28, 29-28, 28-29.

"It's a dream come true. Salamat sa Diyos. Thank God," he said after the match.

"I want to give a message to the children. Believe in yourself. Don't fear failure. Work hard, stay positive and enjoy the journey."

Turcios was clinical in his path to the crown, earning unanimous decision wins over Team Ortega's Daniel Argueta in the quarterfinals, and Liudvik Sholinian in the semifinals.

He becomes the latest fighter of Filipino descent to show his wares in the UFC following Brandon Vera, Mark Munoz, Jenel Lausa, Mark Eddiva, Dave Galera, Roldan Sangcha-an, and John Dodson, as well as current signees like Fil-Aussie Josh Culibao and Fil-Am Mark Striegl.

Meanwhile, Bryan Battle submitted Bryan Urbina with a rear naked choke to score the second round finish and win the middleweight finale.

