UFC 249 will go on as scheduled on Saturday in Jacksonville (Sunday, Manila time) even as middleweight fighter Ronaldo Souza tested positive for COVID-19.

Souza had made weight for the bout against American-Jamaican Uriah Hall on Friday before news came out about the Brazilian fighter’s positive test for the new coronavirus.

He was taken off the fight card headlined by lightweights Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

It is still uncertain if a replacement fghter will be tapped to face Hall.

The fight card also features a bamtamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz, Francis Ngannou and Jair Rozenstruik at heavyweights, Calvin Kattar opposite Jeremy Stephens at 145 lb., heavyweights Greg Hardy and Yorgan De Castro.

Anthony Pettis has a rematch with Donald Cerrone, while Vicente Luque battles Niko Price also at welterweight, Fabricio Werdum faces Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout, Carla Esparza fights Michelle Waterson at strawweight, featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Charles Rosa face off, while Ryan Spann and Sam Alvey at 205 lb.

