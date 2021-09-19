Rolando Dy hoping to get call for Brave CF title fight soon

ROLANDO Dy is waiting to get a shot at the BRAVE CF lightweight world title, convinced he's got next after after Amin Ayoub of France and Ahmed Amir of Egypt faces off in Brave CF 54 on Saturday.

"I don't think any of them will choose to fight me if Amin retains the belt or Amir wins the title," said the son of former world champion boxer Rolando Navarrete.

"As always, I am hungry to fight. I am always looking for some good competition. I don't back out, I don't make excuses, and I show up even if it’s on short notice. As long as I can make the walkout, I will fight."

Dy hasn't fought since suffering the second round technical knockout loss to Abdysalam Kubanychbek in March.

Now he's keeping a close watch on the clash between Ayoub and Amir.

"Amin will win easily. Amir doesn't belong there, in my opinion,” he said. “I truly believe that Amin is stylistically superior over Amir. Amir hasn’t fought someone near the caliber of Amin and it will show on fight night.”

The 30-year-old Dy says he's just a phone call away.

"BRAVE CF can call me anytime because the answer will always be, 'Yes.' and 'I accept,'" he said.

