Newly married Rolando Dy wasting no time in Brave CF title bid

YOU never forget your first love.

And for Rolando Dy, that phrase couldn't be more true.

Honeymoons should always come after marriage, and the same is expected for Dy who married his partner Stephanie Rebagoda just last November.

Instead, the son of boxing legend Rolando Navarrete has chosen to head back to training in Dasmariñas, Cavite, anticipating a callup from BRAVE Combat Federation.

Lucky for the 29-year-old Dy, he got a wife who understands the sacrifices that he has to make for his career.

"I am happy because my wife understands my life as a fighter," he said. "She understands every aspect of my job description. She also attends to my needs as an athlete. It’s a blessing that I found someone who will stick with me through thick and thin."

"After our wedding, I just took a few days off. Now I am back in training. Like I always say, I am ready. If there’s an offer to fight and it makes sense, I will take it. I won’t think twice to accept it, especially if it’s a title shot."

Dy has been raring to get back to action after beating John Brewin via unanimous decision at BRAVE CF 44 back in November in Bahrain which put him in contention for a future title shot against the promotion's lightweight champion Amin Ayoub.

That championship fight is what "The Incredible" is aching to get next.

"We’re pushing for the title fight,” said Dy, who has won his last two fights to hold a 14-9 (1 NC) record.

"I know I deserve it. I hope they will give it to me."