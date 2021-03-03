Rolando Dy inches closer to title shot, faces tough Kyrgyz foe

ROLANDO Dy takes one step closer to achieving his dreams of challenging for the BRAVE CF Lightweight World Championship, taking on Kyrgyz powerhouse Abdysalam Kubanychiev at BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination on March 11 in Bahrain.

The match, which will serve as the card's main event, is a lightweight title eliminator, one which could possibly seal Dy's fortunes of his long-awaited shot against current champion Amin Ayoub.

"I know what's at stake in this fight," he said. "It’s my dream, the dream of fighting for the title. That’s on the line here. I am here to fight for it."

Dy, the 29-year-old son of boxing legend Rolando Navarette, said that he's not taking no for an answer as seen in his performance in his last two fights.

"I believe I deserve that title shot, and the best way to show everyone that I am real the title contender is by winning. That’s the only option," said Dy, who owns a 14-9 (1 NC) record and was named as the promotion's 2020 Fighter of the Year.

That's despite the threat that looms against Kubanychiev (17-3), who is on a nine-bout win streak and has not tasted defeat since December 2017.

“Abdysalam, in my opinion, is the toughest fighter I will ever face in my career. He is a top-rated fighter in his country and in Russia," he said. "If you have that kind of rating as a fighter, it means you’re a monster. I consider this fight as a very important fight.”

Kubanychiev's last three fights were all dominant, knocking out Joao Paulo Rodrigues and Vagif Askerov in the first round before scoring a second round submission win over Jahongir Saidjamolov last January.

Scary as the fight is for some, Dy sees some cracks in the armor of the Kyrgyz contender.

“I see weakness in him and I know how to beat him," he said. "My advantage is I am smarter. I am a thinking fighter. With his grappling background, he is more of a grinder in the cage. I am prepared for it, and I know I can handle it."

And it also bodes well that Dy has a full training camp for this match, a key factor which wasn't there in his last two outings.

"I'm 100-percent ready. I will try my best to be the more active fighter. If there’s a chance to finish the fight in the first round, I will take it. If I have to go the distance and dominate him every round, then so be it," he said.

"I will give everything I have to win."