Rolando Dy calls out Sam Patterson for shot at title

ROLANDO Dy is done waiting and is now calling his shot, challenging English fighter Sam Patterson for a possible title eliminator.

Rolando Dy vs Sam Patterson

The Filipino lightweight contender made no qualms calling out Patterson and even directed a message at BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid to make the match.

"If you plan on giving Sam the title shot next, you may want to consider giving him to me first. I don't panic in the exchanges. I don't panic while wrestling like [Kamil] Magomedov did,” said the 30-year-old son of Filipino boxing legend Rolando Navarrete.

Patterson is coming off a second-round submission win over Magomedov at BRAVE CF 55 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia last week and has certainly positioned himself for a shot at reigning Lightweight Champion Ahmed Amir.

It is there where Dy drew the line in the sand, believing that if Patterson deserves a title shot, the Englishman will have to go through him first.

"There were a few things I saw in the fight, one of which is Magomedov was afraid of getting punched in the face like most BJJ guys. He is a good kicker, but he panics for doubles in striking exchanges. That’s the reason he got choked. Magomedov is not a wrestler by default because he is a BJJ guy,” he explained. “Second is that I find Sam very technical but very slow for a lightweight. If that’s their best, I know I can take any of them."

This isn't the first time that the paths of Dy and Patterson crossed.

Dy replaced the injured Patterson at BRAVE CF 44 and scored the unanimous decision victory over John Brewin back in November 2020.

Patterson also labelled Dy a "journeyman" in a social media post and called him out for a fight last year, one that did not push through as the Caviteño fighter fought Abdisalam Kubanychbek of Kyrgyzstan instead at BRAVE CF 47 last March. Dy lost that fight via corner stoppage.

"I fought the rightful contender, Abdisalam, who is not in the title picture now. I know I can take on Sam. Let me steal the title shot from him,” Dy said.

Safe to say, this is a money match waiting to happen.

