Roel Rosauro hopes to get a win run going after back-to-back losses

ROEL Rosauro eyes his second win in One Championship when he takes on James Yang on Friday in Singapore.

Rosauro is coming off a win against Yohan “The Ice Man” Mulia Legowo after losses to Li Kai Wen and Sunoto Peringkat.

“The motivation is to prove to people that I belong here, that I deserve my spot, and that I can represent the Philippines well,” Rosauro said ahead of One: Revolution.

Yang trains with former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and longtime One bantamweight titlist Bibiano Fernandes at AMC Pankration in Washingston state.

“I expect him to be [well-rounded], someone who’s very good at grappling but also has good striking. Striking is his bread and butter, but I can’t be too sure given that he’s training with some really good grapplers,” Rosauro said.

“We all know that he comes from a very strong gym. His teammates are World Champions, so he has a very good support group behind him.”

Rosauro’s goal is to push the pace from the opening bell and finish strong.

“I can’t really say which part of my game is stronger than his, but probably, it’s my fighting spirit. I’m sure he’s trained well, so it all boils down to my fighting spirit,” he said.

“If I were to be given the choice, I’d like to keep this fight standing. I want a knockout win so there’d be no discussions left.”

