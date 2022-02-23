Drex Zamboanga eager to maximize potential in jump to lightweight class

DREX Zamboanga understands the big risk he's taking in making the big leap from flyweight to lightweight in his upcoming match against Rahul Raju at ONE: Full Circle this Friday.

Drex Zamboanga in ONE: Full Circle

But it's a jump that he's willing to take as he tries to move out of his comfort zone and challenge himself in a new environment.

"My conditioning coach gave me that idea to try it out at lightweight because I felt like being at flyweight is unhealthy for me. At the same time, it’s risky. I’m a big man. I’m 5’11 at flyweight. I can’t maximize my strength in matches," he said.

"Most of my fights came at 61 kg before. It has always been doable, but my conditioning coach suggested that I move to a higher weight class."

It's been two years since The Juggernaut Fight Club representative fought inside the ONE Circle where he forced Detchadin Sorsirisuphathin to tap out in the second round for his promotional debut at ONE: A New Breed in August 2020.

Despite the layoff, he has been tireless in his training, working hand-in-hand with his sister Denice at the Marrok Force MMA Gym in Bangkok.

Yet Zamboanga also understands that he's heading in as a massive underdog against Raju, who earned a second-round submission triumph over Otgonbaatar Nergui at ONE Battleground 2 back in August last year.

"The number of matches I had is nothing compared to his. I think that’s going to be our gap – the experience. He already has a lot of fights. At the same time, I’m also new in lightweight. So yeah, we really don’t know what will happen," he said.

What he's certain of is the immense preparation that he has made for this fight -- one that he considers easily as the riskiest move he has taken in his career.

"In this fight, I have also increased my strength and conditioning. I focused on my strength and conditioning program in this fight so I won’t feel uncomfortable in this new division," said Zamboanga. "Now’s the perfect time to test my skills in the lightweight division. But looking at my camp, things are going well."

