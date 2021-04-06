Rising star Jenelyn Olsim insists she has plenty to prove before getting title shot

SURPRISING as Jenelyn Olsim's rise is, the Team Lakay stalwart isn't shocked at all with her sudden ascent in the women's strawwight rankings in ONE Championship.

Olsim jumped to no. 5 in the women's atomweight rankings after her stellar third-round submission win, choking out Maira Mazar with a guillotine choke at ONE: Fists of Fury III last month.

"Nakalaban ko yung rank five, so ibig sabihin malaki rin yung expectations sa kanya. Kaya talagang inaayos ko po yung training para maayos din yung laban ko at gusto ko rin na kapag nanalo ako, talagang nanalo ako," she told the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was a sensational debut for the 24-year-old Olsim, who holds a 4-2 win-loss record, with many believing that the upset win should put her in the conversation among the potential next foes for reigning ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Yet Olsim knows that before getting a title shot, it's better to prove that her victory is no fluke as she hopes to challenge the other ranked contenders in her weight division.

"Syempre bago pa lang din naman ako, kaya obviously parang gusto ko rin po kalabanin yung mga nasa taas ko and show my worth," she said.

Ahead of Olsim in the rankings are no. 1 contender Tiffany Teo, no. 2 Michelle Nicolini, no. 3 Angela Lee, and no. 4 Ayaka Miura.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Olsim, though, said that she has no qualms if ONE all of a sudden pits her against Xiong, although if she'd be asked, she'd rather move up the ladder first.

Continue reading below ↓

"Kung possible naman, diretso na. Pero para mas worth it talaga, kailangan we climb the rankings," she said.