Rising bantamweight Jeremy Pacatiw eager to fight on big stage

JEREMY Pacatiw is the latest Team Lakay fighter to sign with One Championship.

He joins fellow bantamweight and stablemate Jhanlo Sangiao, who just last week signed with the MMA outfit.

Pacatiw, who has a 10-4 MMA record, said he is inspired by top Team Lakay fighters led by Eduard Folayang.

"I really like what they are promoting, which isn't all about trash talking but rather building a legacy. I always admired their vision," Pacatiw said.

"I also want to rise to the top and be just like them.”

The 25-year-old Pacatiw is confident he has what it takes to take on the top fighters in the outfit.

"The bantamweight division is very stacked, deep, and has high-caliber fighters. But they haven't fought someone like me,” Pacatiw said.

"My fighting style is like dancing because I focus on my footwork. Everyone knows that Team Lakay fighters are strikers, but I'm more of a danger because I am slick. I'm a striker and I can wrestle. I'm a well-rounded fighter, and I think that's my biggest strength."

