Rene Catalan unfazed as he takes on unbeaten Masunyane after long layoff

RENE “The Challenger” Catalan is undaunted as he faces unbeaten Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane in One: Big Bang on Friday in a strawweight bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“My goal is to come up and take the top ranking in the division, so expect me to fight strong,” Catalan said.

“I am hungry, and I will fight like it so I can reach my goal of being number one again and challenge the champion once more.”

Catalan last fought over a year ago, when he was stopped in the second round by Joshua “The Passion” Pacio in Manila.

The founder of the Catalan Fighting System was hopeful to return to action this past summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed his plans back.

In his return, Pacio faces a deadly wrestler in Masunyane, who made quite an impression in his debut as he dominated Ryuto “Dragon Boy” Sawada.

“When we watched Bokang fight, we saw that his wrestling skill is really high,” Catalan said.

“That’s why we’re on the lookout for his wrestling skills. As soon as we scouted him, we started working on how to defend his wrestling.

“He’s a young lion and he’s really strong, but with a long preparation this time, I know we can bounce back.”

The main goal for Catalan is to get back in contention for the world title.

“It’s going to be an explosive fight. I know Bokang is really hungry to win this fight, but I am hungry to bounce back as well so I can get another World Title shot.”

One Sports will air the event on a same-day delay at 9 p.m. while TV5 will air the event the next day at 11 p.m..